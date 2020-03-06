Hemp-Based Food Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global Hemp-Based Food Market Report 2020 – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the current state available at Value Market Research

The new hemp-based food Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the hemp-based food and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the hemp-based food market include Agropro, Braham & Murray, Canada Hemp Foods, Elixinol, Healthy Brands Collective, Hemp Foods Australia, Hempco, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, Laguna Blends, Manitoba Harvest, Mettrrum originals, Nutiva and The Cool Hemp Company. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The health benefits of hemp-based food are primarily driving the market growth. Emerging demand for hemp-based food as it is the ultimate source of protein for vegans due to its better digestibility than that of other plant-based proteins. The gluten-free property of hemp-based food is pushing gluten-sensitive consumers to change their inclination toward these products is again accelerating the market growth. However, the high cost of raw material is likely to hinder the market growth. Whereas, growing usage in various foods such as nut butter, corn chips, and snack bars are expected to boost the demand over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of hemp-based food.

Market Segmentation

The entire hemp-based food market has been sub-categorized into product and distribution channel. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket Stores

Convenience Stores

Hypermarket Stores

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for hemp-based food market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

