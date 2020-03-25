Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2028

The global Hemostasis Diagnostics market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Instrumentation Laboratory, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), and Grifols, S.A.

The global hemostasis diagnostics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, by Product

Laboratory Systems Automated Systems Semi-automated Systems Manual Systems

Consumables

Point-of-Care Testing Systems

Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

Prothrombin Test Time (PT)

Activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT)

Fibrinogen degradation products (FDP)

Activated Clotting Time

Platelet Aggregation Test

D Dimer

Others

Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Hospital/Clinics

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



