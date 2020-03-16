Hemophilia Treatment Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2027 | Bayer AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Kedrion S.P.A., CSL Limited, Biotest AG, Pfizer

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Hemophilia Treatment Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disease, Treatment Type, Therapy, and End User, the global hemophilia treatment market is expected to reach US$ 44,089.71 Mn in 2027 from US$ 14,454.81 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hemophilia treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in hemophilia treatment market are, Bayer AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Kedrion S.P.A., CSL Limited, Biotest AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Octapharma AG, and Baxter International Inc.

The hemophilia treatment market by product is segmented into plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, antifibrinolytic agents, desmopressin. In 2019, the plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates segment held a largest market share of the hemophilia treatment market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. The large share of plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates based hemophilia treatment can be attributed to various advantages offered by these hemophilia treatment, deep market penetration and variety of products offered by multiple players to suit diverse medical application. On the other hand, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Certain factors such as effectiveness of the hemophilia treatment in lesser time and better efficient blood clotting are expected to drive the segment growth.

Factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures and an increasing incidences of sports injuries are expected to upsurge the market growth. In addition, growth in the global healthcare market is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global hemophilia treatment market as follows:

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Product

Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates Factor VIII Market Factor IX Market Factor XIII Market Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Desmopressin

Antifibrinolytic Agents

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Disease

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia C

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Treatment Type

On demand

Prophylaxis

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Therapy

Replacement Therapy

ITI Therapy

Gene Therapy

Antibody Therapy

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

