Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Growth, Regions, Segments, Top Key Players and Trends Analyzed till 2025

The Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The increasing incidence of blood disorders and the growth in blood donation are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market.

Growing adoption of the automated hematology instruments coupled with increasing preferences towards high sensitivity point-of-care (POC) hematology testing is expected drive the Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market during the forecast period. The risk is associated with the lack of skilled professionals in the Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market.

The rapid technological advancement, such as introduction of basic flow cytometry techniques and development of high throughput hematology analyzers are expected to be high impact rendering drivers of this market.

On the basis of type, the Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market is classified into hematology, hemostasis, and immunohematology products and services. The hematology products and services segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors, such as the increasing adoption of POC testing, launch of technologically advanced hematology products coupled with the increasing preference towards automation fuel the growth of this market.

By end user, the Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial service providers, government reference laboratories, and research & academic institutes. In 2017, the commercial service providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market due to the increasing awareness for hematology testing and shift from manual testing to automated testing.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market in 2018. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of patients suffering from blood disorders, growing prevalence of target diseases, and the rising demand for blood transfusions increasing the demand for hematology testing in this region.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes Sysmex Corporation, Danaher, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Siemens AG, Abbott, HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biosystems S.A., Diatron, and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

