Helium Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the helium market include Linde Plc., Axcel Gases, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Messer Group, Weil Group, Iwatani Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., The Southern Gas Limited, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, US Gas, Air Liquide and North American Helium. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The demand for helium in the healthcare sector is increasing and is majorly dominated by rising demand for MRI scans. The rising demand for MRI and NMR scanning will fuel the helium market. MRI has also seen growing applications in cancer screening and neurology. The helium market is expected to grow in forecast period owing to factors such as blooming demands from electronics and semiconductor industry. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding the use of helium and expensive extraction process will influence the growth of helium market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each type, application and end user segment in the global market of Helium.

Market Segmentation

The entire helium market has been sub-categorized into type, application, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Gas

Liquid

By Application

Cryogenics

Pressurizing and Purging

Welding

Leak Detection

Breathing Mixtures

Others

By End User

Healthcare

Electronics & Semiconductors

Aerospace

Energy & Power

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for helium market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

