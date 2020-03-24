Helium Leak Test System Market – Applications Insights by 2025

Global Helium Leak Test System market – A brief by PMR
The business report on the global Helium Leak Test System market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.
As per the report, the global market of Helium Leak Test System is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.
Segmentation
The global helium leak test system market can be segmented on the basis of the number of chambers in the whole system:
- Single chambered
- Double chambered
- Multi-chambered
It can also be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:
- Automobiles
- Aerospace & Aeronautics
- Quick connectors and fitting
- Construction
- Medical
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
- Food & Beverages
- Electronics
- Power Generation & Power Plants
- Oil & Gas Industry (Fuel pipes)
- Cogeneration Stations
- Cryogenics
- Heat Treating and Brazing
Helium Leak Test System Market: Segmentation Overview
The different types of helium leak test system are vacuum test, sniffer test, helium spray and bombing test. The vacuum test is used to test components such as airbags, canisters, condensers, evaporators, fuel tanks, hoses, pipes, tubes and thermostatic valves. The sniffer test is used for the parts which can’t be pushed inside a vacuum chamber such as refrigerators or refrigerated food displays. It is also used to locate a leak which has already been detected by other methods, in order to allow for repair of other parts. The helium spray test is repeatedly used to check porosity in the cast parts or parts which operate in the vacuum such as water pumps and brake pumps. The bombing test is used to detect small leaks, where the usual leak range to be detected is from 5.0 x 10-2 mbar*L/s to 1.0 x 10-4 mbar*L/s.
Helium Leak Test System Market: Regional Outlook
The global helium leak test system market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant share of the helium leak test system market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein helium leak test system are useful for detecting minutest leakages, aids in boosting the growth of helium leak test system market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for helium leak test system because of the increasing industrial automation and increasing number of manufacturing plants.
Helium Leak Test System Market: Prominent Players
Some of the prominent players in the global helium leak test system market are:
- FUKUDA Co., Ltd
- FUKUDA USA Inc.
- NOLEK
- Lowener Vacuum Services AB
- Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH
- Telstar Vacuum Solutions
- Marposs S.P.A.
- Alliance Concept
- HVS Leak Detection
- Agilent Technologies
- Cincinnati Test Systems
Crucial findings of the Helium Leak Test System market report:
- Historical and future progress of the global Helium Leak Test System market.
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.
- Application of each segment in various regions.
- Comparative study between leading and emerging Helium Leak Test System market vendors.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
The Helium Leak Test System market addresses the following queries:
- What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Helium Leak Test System market?
- Which players are entering into partnerships and why?
- What are the supply-side trends of the global Helium Leak Test System market?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Helium Leak Test System ?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Helium Leak Test System market?
The Helium Leak Test System market report has considered
- 2018 as the base year
- 2019 as the estimated year
- 2014-2018 as the historic period
- 2019-2029 as the forecast period
