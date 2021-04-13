Helicopter Engines Market New Innovations, Technology And Research 2020 to 2024

Global Helicopter Engines Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Helicopter Engines including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Helicopter Engines investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Helicopter Engines market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Safran SA, United Technologies Corporation, GE, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Hindustan Aeonautics Limited, Turkish Aerospace Industries among others.

Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market for Helicopter Engines in the Forecast Period

Globally, North America holds the highest market share in the helicopter engines market, with the US being the major market for the helicopter engines. The demand from the US is likely to continue, thereby becoming the driving factor for the helicopter engines market during the forecast period. The US is currently having the largest helicopters fleet in the world, with more than 9000 commercial helicopters in the US alone. The aftermarket and maintenance services, along with the need to replace parts of the engines for these helicopters, may drive the market for the helicopter engines in the years to come. The huge budgets of the US toward military are enabling the procurement of new helicopters by the US military. This may also drive the production of new helicopter engines for the engine suppliers for these helicopters. Thus, the demand from the US is poised to drive the share of the North American helicopter engines market during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. India is taking the deliveries of Chinook and Apache helicopters currently. China is also ordering new helicopters from various foreign OEMs, in addition to its indigenously manufactured helicopters. Australia is also expected to procure helicopters for commercial and law enforcement purposes in the near future. All these factors are expected to increase the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

The Military Helicopters Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

In segmentation by application, the military helicopter engines segment holds the maximum revenue share, followed by commercial helicopter engines. The advantages offered by the helicopters in the military, like quick response in transporting personnel and cargo for frontline support, their vertical takeoff and landing capabilities (which eliminates the requirement of long runways), and the ability to be deployed in almost any open area in cases of emergency assistance, increases their utilitarian value in the military. Thus, the usage of helicopters is more in the military compared to commercial applications, and hence, the market for military helicopter engines is expected to increase. The military helicopter engines segment is also expected to continue their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

