Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Is Likely To Be Worth $13,620.96 million By The End Of 2025

Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market

Summary

The rise in adoption of efficient automated solutions across industrial assembly line is one of the major factor driving the growth of the heavy payload robotic arm market during the forecast period. In addition, the improvements in the manufacturing and production capabilities of fast-growing economies of the Asian region, such as China and India are expected to provide profitable business opportunities for the market players. Factors such as increase in demand from end-user industries, emphasis on improving the operational efficiency, and reduction of cost is projected to fuel the robotic arms demand for heavy duty applications in the emerging markets. Moreover, high cost of labor and maintenance of the existing robotic arm in the developed economies is anticipated to propel the growth of heavy payload robotic arm market in the coming years.

However, the high cost initial investment towards robotic arm and subsequent maintenance are expected to hinder the growth of heavy payload robotic arm market. In addition, the lack of skilled operators, and technicians especially in the emerging economies is also projected to have a negative influence on the market growth. Continuous investment as well as support for numerous R&D activities can provide potentially profitable business opportunities for the market players.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB Ltd., Kuka Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Vulcan Engineering Co., and Comau S.P.A. among others.

The heavy payload robotic arm market is expected to reach $13,620.96 million by 2025 from $9,740.57 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period (2018-2025). The robotic arm constitutes a programmable mechanical arm which aids in performing tasks that require precision, repetition, are challenging, as well as labor-intensive, and deemed potentially hazardous for humans.

Key benefits



The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Heavy Payload Robotic Arm market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Heavy Payload Robotic Arm market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Size

2.2 Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Sales by Product

4.2 Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Revenue by Product

4.3 Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Breakdown Data by End User

