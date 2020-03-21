Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market 2018-2026 Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2026

Market Scenario

Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market is expected to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2026 from US$ 9.7 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 4.73%.

Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market

Heavy payload robotic arm market is segmented by payload capacity, end user industry, and region. Based on the payload capacity, heavy payload robotic arm market is divided by 500-700 Kg, 701-1000 Kg, 1001-3000 Kg, and 3001 Kg & above. On the basis of end user industry, heavy payload robotic arm market is segregated by automotive, heavy industry, mining, and others. Automation segment is estimated to hold largest share of market during forecast period due to increased adoption of automated solutions across the industry, rise opportunities for the robotics arm manufacturing in automated industries as increasing demand commercial vehicle and passenger car, and rising automation trend.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11383

Major driving factors of heavy payload robotic arm market are rising technological advancements, increased automation trend, rising number of metal and construction industries, rising need for operational efficiency, increasing industrial activities, heavy payload robotic arm reduced need counter balance, increased industrialized automation, and rising safety concerns and at same time highest initial investment and maintenance cost will hamper the market.

In terms of region, heavy payload robotic arm market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to boost the market during forecast period due to improving production and manufacturing capabilities in this region. Rising economies and investments in R&D in this region such as India and China are estimated provide business opportunities.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in heavy payload robotic arm market are ABB Ltd., Apex Automation & Robotics Pty Ltd., Ellison Technologies Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (Comau S.p.A.), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited (Kawasaki Robotics), Kuka Robotics, Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Vulcan Engineering Co. Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Nex Robotics, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, N.V.TYT CORPORATION PTE LTD, and Yaskawa America, Inc.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11383

Scope of the Report Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market

Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market, by Payload Capacity

• 500-700 Kg

• 701-1000 Kg

• 1001-3000 Kg

• 3001 Kg & Above

Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market, by End User Industry

• Automotive

• Heavy Industry

• Mining

• Others

Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11383/Single

Key Players in Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Apex Automation & Robotics Pty Ltd.

• Ellison Technologies Inc.

• Fanuc Corporation

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (Comau S.p.A.)

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited (Kawasaki Robotics)

• Kuka Robotics

• Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Universal Robots A/S

• Vulcan Engineering Co. Inc.

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Nex Robotics

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• N.V.TYT CORPORATION PTE LTD

• Yaskawa America, Inc.