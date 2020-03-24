Heat-Shrink Tubing Market by Material (Polyolefin, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene)-Global Forecast to 2024

The Global report titled “Heat-Shrink Tubing Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 127 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Heat-Shrink Tubing Market is projected to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2024 from an estimated US$ 1.8 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Heat-Shrink Tubing Market:

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

3M (US)

Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

HellermannTyton (West Sussex)

Alpha Wire (US)

Woer (China)

Qualtek (US)

Panduit (US)

Zeus (US)

Guanghai Materials (China)

Ther mosleeve (US)

Insultab (US)

Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material (China)

Changchun Heat Shrinkable Materials (China)

“The polyolefin segment is expected to be the largest heat-shrink tubing market, by material, during the forecast period”

The polyolefin segment is expected to be the largest heat- shrink tubing market, by material, during the forecast period. Polyolefin is the most used material for heat-shrinkable tubes. It forms a dense network of high molecular weight, which improves impact strength, Environmental Stress Crack Resistance (ESCR), and creep and abrasion resistance without influencing the tensile strength and density.

“Asia Pacific: The largest heat-shrink tubing market”

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest heat-shrink tubing market by 2024. China, India, and Japan, among the major countries, are the leading users of heat-shrink tubing. Over the past few years, the Asia Pacific region has witnessed rapid economic development. The growing demand for electricity is expected to lead to the need to replace the aging power transmission infrastructure and an increase in the demand for equipment such as low, medium, and high-power cables, thus driving the demand for heat-shrink tubing.

Competitive Landscape of Heat-Shrink Tubing Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Contracts & Agreements

3.3 Investments & Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global heat-shrink tubing market by voltage, material, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value,and future trends in the heat-shrink tubing market.