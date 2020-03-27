Heat Pumps Market Overview 2019, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global heat pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024. Heat pumps refer to devices that transfer heat from one place to another by circulating refrigerant through a cycle of condensation and evaporation. These pumps comprise numerous components, including condensers, compressors, evaporators and expansion valves, for their efficient functioning. The compressor is utilized to pump the refrigerant between two heat exchanger coils, wherein the refrigerant is evaporated at low pressure in one coil and is further condensed at high pressure in the other coil. These pumps are used to warm homes during winters and make the spaces cooler during warm and hot conditions. Since these systems are extremely energy efficient in nature, require lesser maintenance and are much safer to use as compared to combustion-based heating systems, they are gaining widespread preference on the global level.

Global Heat Pumps Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing sales of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Altering global climatic conditions and improving standards of living have increased the uptake of these systems, thereby impelling the demand for heat pumps. Apart from this, steadily increasing population, rapid urbanization and inflating per capita income levels have created the need for the expansion of residential spaces. This trend, coupled with the rising trend of renovation and modernization across the residential and commercial sectors, is boosting the sales of these pumps on a global level. Moreover, the widespread adoption of green buildings, owing to an enhanced preference for sustainable development among the masses, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth. Furthermore, since these pumps have an efficient conversion rate of energy to heat, and their utilization reduces carbon emissions, governments of various countries, such as the United States, are undertaking initiatives to promote their usage and offering numerous benefits on their installation. In confluence with this, the growing popularity of dual source heat pumps (DSHP) among users, owing to their improved efficiency and performance, is further facilitating the market growth.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heat-pumps-market

Global Heat Pumps Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Rated Capacity

1. Up to 10 kW

2. 10–20 kW

3. 20–30 kW

4. Above 30 kW

Market Breakup by Product Type

1. Air Source Heat Pump

2. Ground Source Heat Pump

3. Water Source Heat Pump

4. Exhaust Air Heat Pump

5. Others

Market Breakup by End Use Sector

1. Residential

2. Commercial

3. Hospitality

4. Retail

5. Education

6. Food & Beverage

7. Paper & Pulp

8. Chemicals & Petrochemicals

9. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heat-pumps-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.