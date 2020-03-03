Heat Meter Market Set to register highest CAGR with Top Players during 2020-2027

The “Global Heat Meter Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of heat meter market with detailed market segmentation by type, connectivity, end user, and geography. The global heat meter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading heat meter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The heat meters are used in industrial plants and district heating systems to measure the amount of heat used by a process. It determines the thermal energy distributed to a sink or provided by a source and helps in measuring the flow rate of the heat transfer. The primary purpose of a heat meter is to deliver the data required for optimization and billing. Major players of the heat meter market are seen to actively focus on new product developments as their key growth strategy during the forecast period to strengthen market position.

The heat meter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of mandatory legislative requirements pertaining to the installation of heat meters, coupled with increased savings through heat conservation. The increasing competition from alternative heat sources is likely to restrain the growth of the heat meter market during the forecast period. On the other hand, developing infrastructure for district heating is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the key players operating in the heat meter market over the coming years.

The global heat meter market is segmented on the basis of type, connectivity, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as mechanical heat meter and static heat meter. On the basis of the connectivity, the market is segmented as wired and wireless. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, commercial, and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global heat meter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The heat meter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting heat meter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the heat meter market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the heat meter market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from heat meter market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for heat meter in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the heat meter market.

The report also includes the profiles of key heat meter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Danfoss A/S

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Engelmann Sensor GmbH

ista Deutschland GmbH

Itron Inc.

Kamstrup

Landis+Gyr AG

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

Wasion Group

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Heat Meter Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Heat Meter Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Heat Meter Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Heat Meter Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

