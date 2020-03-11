Hearables Market Projected to reach $93.90 billion by 2026 – Apple, Bose Corporation, BRAGI , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics

The global hearables market size was valued at $21.20 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $93.90 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Hearables is an electronic device that is designed for multiple purposes that range from wireless transmission to communication purposes, fitness tracking, and medical monitoring. Hearables are featured with biometric, proximity, movement, and other sensors that enable them to collect context about user. Hearable devices are technically advanced electronic devices that are designed for multiple purposes ranging from wireless transmission to communication objectives. Also, these devices perform various functions such as heart rate tracking voice based personal assistants, contextual location-based suggestions, environment-based noise suppression or audio enhancement, and gesture & touch-based control along with is primary function of listening to audio signals.

Headphones have evolved and witnessed vast improvements in terms of technology over the years. Shift in preference of consumers from wired headphones to wireless headphones is expected to affect the market significantly. Wireless communication via Bluetooth technology has been a breakthrough for headphones. This is attributed to the fact that wireless headphones are enabled with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology, which enable the users to link their phones to other devices and headsets.

The increase in demand for wireless headphones and infotainment devices is majorly contributing to the hearables market growth, owing to shift in preference of consumers from wired headphones to wireless headphones, as wireless headphones are enabled with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology, which enable the users to link their phones to other devices and headsets. In addition, hearable computing is a next emerging technology, which promotes hands-free calling and communication, ensures voice communication in a noisy environment, and provides a solution by combining signals from in-ear and external microphones. Furthermore, surge in demand for miniaturized wearable electronic devices for health monitoring is also driving the market growth. However, adverse effect on hearing ability due to overuse of headphones and high cost of industrial hearable can hinder the market growth.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Apple, Inc, Bose Corporation, BRAGI GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co., KG, Skullcandy, Inc, Jabra (GN Store Nord A/S), and LG Electronics

Scope of the report:

Most important Products of Hearables covered in this report are:

Headsets

Earbuds

Hearing Aids

Most important Type of Hearables covered in this report are:

In Ear

On Ear

Over Ear

