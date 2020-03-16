Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market to Reach USD 3129.58 million by 2026 | Top Leading Companies Nuance Communications, Amazon, Verint Systems, Infermedica, Sensely, CSS, Egain

Global Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market is valued approximately USD 290.47 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare virtual assistant are used in the healthcare industry to organize and raise patient data to a higher standard. Also, these systems facilitate healthcare organization to collect tolerant health history, demographics in order, finance/ costing, insurance details, procurement details, data mining and others analysis of all the records.

The growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market is attributed owing to the increasing smartphone penetration and growing use of healthcare apps along with the need to curtail healthcare costs and medical errors.

For instance: According to the Consumer Technology Association’s in June 2018, the association has conducted a study on consumer technology ownership. The study reveals that smartphone penetration stood about 87% of homes in the United States.

Similarly, as per technocrats, in 2017, smartphone penetration in Germany stood about 69% (55 million); increased from 51 million in 2016. Since, healthcare providers are adopting m-health technologies for monitoring health to save larger amount of healthcare costs. Therefore, rising smartphone penetration would drive the growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market globally. However, a concern related to data privacy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global healthcare virtual assistant market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid adoption of innovative technology and high adoption of health apps.

The dominance of North America is attributed due to the advanced telecommunication sector and highly developed infrastructure for using health intelligent virtual assistant in the United States. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing need for better disease management, increasing healthcare cost and high penetration of smartphones are some key forces, contributing towards the growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.