Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The global healthcare supply chain management market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.45% to grow to US$3.116 billion in 2024 from US$2.2025 billion in 2025

Healthcare supply chain management deals with the informational and physical resources needed for delivering services to the end-customer. In simpler terms, the healthcare supply chain management consists of all activities associated with manufacturing, procuring, storing, and transportation of the different product types such as surgical supplies, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market: SAP, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Geisinger Health System, AmerisourceBergen, Intermountain Healthcare, Advocate Health Care and others.

The Americas accounted for approximately 55% of the market share in 2015. The growth of the healthcare SCM market in the region can be attributed to the healthcare reforms implemented by different countries such as the Affordable Care Act in the US, which is also known as ObamaCare. The need to enhance supply-chain systems in the Americas is primarily driven by risk management and compliance issues.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market on the basis of Types are:

Supplier Management Software

Transportation Software

Procurement Software

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is segmented into:

Healthcare Providers

Suppliers

Distributors

Others

Regional Analysis For Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

