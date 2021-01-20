Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Current and Future Demand 2026 with Top Leading players McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts and athenahealth

The major factors driving the growth of the Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market include the decreasing reimbursements in the healthcare industry, regulatory mandates for the adoption of EHR/EMR, government initiatives to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, loss of revenue due to billing errors, and process improvements in healthcare organizations.

For Sample Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/722470

The high pricing and costly maintenance of RCM solutions, scarcity of skilled IT professionals, and IT infrastructural constraints in developing markets are the major factors expected to restrain the Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market growth.

The Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market growth leads to strong clinical network connectivity with medical practitioners.

On the basis of type, the Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market is broadly segmented into integrated and standalone solutions. The integrated solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Global Revenue Cycle Management market in 2017 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Largest share and growth in this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of value-based payment systems and the growing demand for cost-saving data management solutions.

Based on function, the Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market is segmented into claim and denial management, medical billing and coding, patient insurance eligibility check, payment remittance, electronic health record (EHR), clinical documentation improvement (CDI), and others.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts and athenahealth, Inc.

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 05 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share a question if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/722470 .

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Insight Type, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2026

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Insight Type & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Order a copy of Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Report 2018 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/722470 .

The claim and denial management segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for claims and denial management due to the dynamic reimbursement structure and the increasing instances of claim denials are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Global Revenue Cycle Management market. Asia is expected to register the highest growth rate during forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing patient population, rising demand for centralized and cost-effective financial management solutions, and growing use of electronic insurance medical claims in countries, such as Japan, China, India, and Singapore.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market — Industry Outlook

4 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Type Outlook

5 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Function Outlook

6 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

Disclaimer

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727| UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]