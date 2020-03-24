HEALTHCARE QUALITY MANAGEMENT MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, REGIONS, COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES, COMPANY PROFILES AND FORECAST BY 2025

The Global Healthcare Quality Management Market is rising healthcare cost and medication errors are driving the Global Healthcare Quality Management market growth. Government mandates for healthcare providers to report quality & improve the performance of care provided and increase in the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Healthcare Quality Management market.

Access sample of the report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/722488

Cost associated with the implementation of the quality reporting systems can hinder the Global Healthcare Quality Management market growth.

The data security concern is expected to restrain the growth of the Global Healthcare Quality Management market to a certain extent.

On the basis of type, the Global Healthcare Quality Management market is segmented into business intelligence & analytics solutions, physician quality reporting solutions, clinical risk management solutions, and provider performance improvement solutions. The business intelligence & analytics solutions dominated the Global Healthcare Quality Management market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the need of healthcare providers to reduce the soaring operating costs, rising demand for quality healthcare, government measures to promote value-based care, and the increasing number of claims denied from insurers.

By application, the Global Healthcare Quality Management market is classified into data management and risk management. The data management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing volume of disparate data and the requirement of quality-based reports by regulatory bodies.

North America dominated the Global Healthcare Quality Management market. This region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors, such as government mandates for healthcare providers to report quality & improve the performance of care provided, increase in the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry, and increase in healthcare expenditure are driving the growth of the healthcare quality management market in North America.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Nuance Communications, Inc., Premier, Quantros, Inc., Medisolv, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, and Dolbey.

Key benefits of the report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed Market dynamics, industry outlook with Market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the Market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this Market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on Market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Regional & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Emerging technologies benefitting the Market

Global Healthcare Quality Management Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/722488

Target Audience:

* Healthcare Quality Management providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Deployment Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Order a Copy of Global Healthcare Quality Management Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/722488

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Healthcare Quality Management Market — Industry Outlook

4 Healthcare Quality Management Market Solutions Outlook

5 Healthcare Quality Management Market Deployment Outlook

6 Healthcare Quality Management Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

Disclaimer

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.