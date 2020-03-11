Healthcare IT Integration Market 2020 Is Booming Globally | Top Key Players : Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Healthcare IT Integration including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Healthcare IT Integration investments from 2020 till 2024.

The global healthcare IT integration market was valued at USD 2,180.26 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 3,973.32 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 10.52%.

The Global Healthcare IT Integration market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Corepoint Health LLC, InterSystems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Orion Health among others.

Scope of the Report

Healthcare IT integration is defined as integrating information technology (IT) with operations in healthcare. The integration of information technology (IT) in healthcare includes a variety of automated methods that are used to manage information about people’s health and healthcare, for both individual and group of patients.

Key Market Trends:

In the product segment of the healthcare IT integration market, interface engines are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period.

An interface engine, also known as an integration engine, is a software program that processes the data between various healthcare IT systems. These integration engines help IT departments tie together disparate systems, allowing the clinicians and other authorized users to access data housed within multiple EHRs or other applications. The role of an interface engine is to ease the workflow by providing flexibility to change direction and send alerts when any abnormal condition arises. Streamlined healthcare workflows and interface engines are a vital combination of support and delivery of the products. Some of the top interface engines found are Cloverleaf, Corepoint, Rhapsody, Datagate, and IGUANA. The interface engines are, thus, found to be less expensive and take less time to initially implement because an engine allows for the leveraging of data. An engine is flexible in its acceptance of data.

