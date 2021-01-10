Healthcare Information Systems Market Global Analysis by Eminent Players, Segments, Types, Industry Demand, Growth Factors and Outlook till 2027

The Insights Partners (TIP) has launched a new report on the Global Healthcare Information Systems Market to provide readers with a clear view of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the coming years.

The “Global Healthcare Information Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare information systems market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application and geography. The global healthcare information systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare information systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Healthcare information system refers to an integrated system that captures, stores, manages as well as transmits information and reports related to health of individuals or the activities or organizations that works within a healthcare sector. There are various types of information systems available in the market that includes operational or tactical systems, administrative or clinical systems, task and subject based systems, financial systems and others.

The market of healthcare information systems is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, advancements in analytics and technologies and rising demand for modified medication and increasing adoption of digitalization and information technology into healthcare structure. Various government initiatives and support in terms of funds and policies, health and insurance programs in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Top Players:

1.McKesson Corporation

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Allscripts

4. Medidata Solutions, Inc.

5. Agfa-Gevaert Group

6. Siemens AG,

7. General Electric Company

8. Epic Systems Corporation

9. athenahealth, Inc.

10. NXGN Management, LLC

The global healthcare information systems market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application and geography. On the basis of component, the global healthcare information systems market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into web-based, on-premises and cloud based. Similarly, the global healthcare analytics market based on application is segmented hospital information systems, pharmacy information systems, laboratory information systems, revenue cycle management and medical imaging information systems.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare information systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare information systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Global Healthcare Information Systems Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



TOC:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Healthcare Information Systems Market – By Component

1.3.2 Healthcare Information Systems Market – By Deployment

1.3.3 Healthcare Information Systems Market – By Application

1.3.4 Healthcare Information Systems Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

Continued…

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Healthcare Information Systems” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Healthcare Information Systems” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Healthcare Information Systems” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEMS” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

