Healthcare Furniture Market Business Opportunities, Demand, End User 2019-2024

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, finds that the global healthcare furniture market size witnessed steady growth during 2011-2018. Healthcare furniture, also known as medical office furniture, plays a crucial role in assisting caregivers and ensuring the health, hygiene, safety and comfort of patients. It includes all the movable and stationary furniture in diagnostic labs, waiting areas, and patient wards. Developments in healthcare infrastructure have led to drastic changes in the design and functioning of hospital furniture. Through recent advancements in technology and ergonomics, manufacturers have created a wide range of healthcare furniture that provides flexibility, ease of work, as well as benefits productivity and increases staff comfort.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market Trends:

Well-planned and adequately designed healthcare furniture provides multiple benefits, such as minimizing work-related stress, relieving the monotony, reducing the risk of errors and enhancing overall efficiency. Apart from this, surgical procedures, along with the treatment of certain diseases, requires continuous monitoring, which prolongs the stay of patients in hospitals. Owing to this, governments of various nations are continuously investing in improving hospital infrastructure and other healthcare facilities. Besides this, with the growing awareness about the impact of health and productivity, several market players are designing furniture that is better for the patients, as well as for the hospital’s bottom line. For instance, IOA Healthcare Furniture offers patient lift recliners that allow caregivers to elevate and lay patients easily. Manufacturers are also focusing on reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in furniture to improve the quality and safety outcomes, such as infection reduction, staff turnover, length of stay, and patient and family satisfaction. According to the healthcare furniture industry analysis, the market is projected to experience positive growth during 2019-2024.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Furniture Type:

1. Beds

2. Chairs

3. Bedside and Operating Tables

4. Others

Based on the furniture type, beds are the most widely used furniture in the healthcare industry. Other types of furniture are chairs, bedsides and operating tables, and others.

Market Breakup by Sector:

1. Public

2. Private

On the basis of the sector, the market has been segregated into public and private. Public sector currently exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Hospitals and Clinics

2. Diagnostic Centres

3. ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centres)

4. Homecare Settings

5. Others

Based on the application, hospitals and clinics represent the largest application segment. Some of the other application segments include diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and homecare settings.

Market Breakup by Material:

1. Wood

2. Metal

3. Plastic

4. Others

The market has been categorized on the basis of the material into wood, metal, plastics and others. Amongst these, metal is the most popular material used in healthcare furniture.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Direct Sales

2. Distributors and Dealers

3. Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, healthcare furniture is mostly sold through direct sales. Other major distribution channels are distributors and dealers.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, providing detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

