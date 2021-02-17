Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Progress and Business Perspective, Complete Evaluation Forecast To 2027 | Cotiviti, IBM, Conduent, Optum, Fair Isaac Corporation

The New Report “Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Healthcare fraud analytics tools are used to detect fraudulent activities carried out by some of the insurance, payment providers, and patients. Some of the fraud techniques are used to carry out fraud, which includes providers billing for services not provided, possibly scams by bogus providers, and providers multiple-billing for services rendered, among others. The fraud analytics tool enables the reduction of false activities by insurers or patients, the tool will statically list out risky providers, and through predictive modeling and deep learning.

The healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to grow due to factors such as increasing medical insurance, rising misuse of medical data, growing pharmacies claims, and others. The awareness regarding health insurance is leading to the rising adoption of medical claims, which is expected to lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Cotiviti, Inc., 2. IBM, 3. Conduent, inc., 4. Optum, inc., 5. Fair Isaac Corporation., 6. Northrop Grumman Corporation, 7. Pondera Solutions, 8. Change Healthcare, 9. Wipro Limited, 10. CGI Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global healthcare fraud analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, mode of delivery, application, and end user. Based on the solution the market is classified as predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. On the basis of mode of delivery the market is divided into on-demand delivery models, and on-demand delivery models. Based on the application the market is classified as insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, payment integrity, and other applications. And based on the end user the market is segmented as government agencies, private insurance payers, third-party service providers, and employers.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Healthcare Fraud Analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Fraud Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

