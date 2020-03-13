Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing CRO Market Analysis-Global and Regional Industry Forecast (2018-2023)

Description
This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.
Market landscape and market scenario includes:
• Current market size estimate
• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
• Market size by product categories
• Market size by regions/country
Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.
The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth
Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.
Segmentation in the report
By Type:
1. Drug Discovery
1.1. Target Validation
1.2. Lead Identification
1.3. Lead Optimization
2. Pre-clinical
3. Clinical
By Trials:
1. Phase I Trial Services
2. Phase II Trial Services
3. Phase III Trial Services
4. Phase IV Trial Services
Companies covered in the report are:
1. Quintiles
2. Covance
3. Pharmaceutical
4. Parexel
5. Charles River Laboratories (CRL)
6. ICON, Plc
7. Medidata Solutions
8. inVentiv Health
9. Theorem Clinical research
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Scope and Segmental Definition
1.2. Assumptions & Limitation
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach & Data Sources
2.2. Forecasting Model
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Analyst’s Insights
3.2. Top Line Market estimation
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
4. Market Forces
4.1. Key Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
4.2. Industry Trends
4.3. Regulatory Framework
5. Market Outlook by Type (Current size & future market estimates)
5.1. Drug Discovery
5.1.1. Target Validation
5.1.2. Lead Identification
5.1.3. Lead Optimization
5.2. Pre-clinical
5.3. Clinical
6. Market Outlook by Trial (Current size & future market estimates)
6.1. Phase I Trial Services
6.2. Phase II Trial Services
6.3. Phase III Trial Services
6.4. Phase IV Trial Services
7. Market Outlook by Service (Current size & future market estimates)
7.1. Project Management/Clinical Supply Management
7.2. Data
Management
7.3. Regulatory/Medical Affairs
7.4. Medical Writing
7.5. Clinical Monitoring
7.6. Quality
Management/ Assurance
7.7. Bio-statistics
7.8. Investigator Payments
7.9. Laboratory
7.10. Patient and
site Recruitment
7.11. Technology
8. Market Outlook by End-use (Current size & future market estimates)
8.1. Pharmaceutical Companies
8.2. Biotechnology Companies
8.3. Medical Devices
8.4. Academic Institutes
8.5. Government Organizations
9. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)
9.1. North America
9.1.1. US
9.1.2. Canada
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. U.K.
9.2.2. Germany
9.2.3. France
9.3. APAC
9.3.1. Japan
9.3.2. China
9.3.3. India
9.4. Latin America
9.4.1. Brazil
9.4.2. Mexico
9.5. MEA
9.5.1. South Africa
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Market Share/Market Ranking Analysis
10.2. Competitive Market Scenario (Key Strategic Moves & Partnerships, Market Developments)
11. Company Profiles
Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Product Launches and Strategic Moves)
11.1. Quintiles
11.2. Covance
11.3. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)
11.4. Parexel
11.5. Charles River Laboratories (CRL)
11.6. ICON, Plc
11.7. Medidata Solutions
11.8. inVentiv Health
11.9. Theorem Clinical research
