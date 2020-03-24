HEALTHCARE CONSULTING SERVICES MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY SIZE, GLOBAL ANALYSIS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, KEY COMPANIES AND DEVELOPMENT TRENDS BY 2025

The Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market growth is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population. The Global Healthcare Consulting Services market is primarily driven by significant growth in the geriatric population, rising importance of value-based care, and technological advancements in healthcare.

The lack of skilled professionals can hinder the growth of the Global Healthcare Consulting Services market. The problem of data confidentiality is expected to hamper the growth of the Global Healthcare Consulting Services market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the Global Healthcare Consulting Services market is segmented into digital consulting, IT consulting, strategy consulting, operations consulting, financial consulting, and HR & talent consulting. The digital consulting segment is expected to grow at the highest value while IT consulting is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing growth of the geriatric population, importance of value-based healthcare service, and technological advancement in healthcare mainly in developing countries.

Based on end user, the Global Healthcare Consulting Services market is segmented into government bodies, payers, and life sciences companies & providers. The government bodies are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government bodies have the resources to pay for more risk-based contracts and agreements, which is a key factor driving this market.

The Global Healthcare Consulting Services market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. Factors, such as increasing M&A activity, pricing pressure on pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the healthcare consulting services market in this region.

Some of the key players operating in this Market include Accenture, McKinsey & Company Cognizant, Deloitte Consulting, and EYGM Limited

Global Healthcare Consulting Services Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Healthcare Consulting Services Market — Industry Outlook

4 Healthcare Consulting Services Market Type Outlook

5 Healthcare Consulting Services Market Application Outlook

6 Healthcare Consulting Services Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

