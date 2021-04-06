Health Wellness Market Report: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Health and Wellness Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global health and wellness market size reached strong growth in 2018. Health and wellness refer to the state of emotional, physical and mental well-being of an individual. Some of their key aspects include nutrition, personal care, weight management, fitness and preventive medicines. Currently, individuals around the world are spending on health and wellness products owing to inflating income levels and increasing health consciousness.

Some of the health wellness market key player being Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad KLSE: (AMWAY), Bayer AG OTCMKTS: (BAYRY), Brunswick Corporation NYSE: (BC), Danone, David Lloyd Leisure, Fitness First, Herbalife Nutrition, Holland & Barrett, LA Fitness, L’Oréal, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Virgin Active, Vitabiotics, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/health-wellness-market/requestsample

Due to sedentary lifestyles, growing health awareness and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, there is a rise in the demand for organic and natural food products, dietary supplements and fitness equipment. This represents one of the major factors strengthening the health and wellness market growth. Apart from this, service providers in the spa industry are introducing innovations, such as iodine-bromine water and hydropathic healing technique, which is helpful in the treatment of numerous diseases. This, along with an increase in the wellness tourism expenditures and mineral spa sector, is expected to catalyze the demand for health and wellness in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Functionality:

Nutrition & Weight Management

Heart & Gut Health

Immunity

Bone Health

Skin Health

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Functional Foods and Beverages

Beauty and Personal Care Products

Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products

Fitness Equipment’s

Others

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/health-wellness-market

Other Related Report by IMARC Group:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800