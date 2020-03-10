HDPE Bottles Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2018 – 2028

The market report provides forecast and analysis of the HDPE bottles market at the global level. It provides the historical data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast for 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn units) for the HDPE bottles market. The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on the global bottle packaging market and packaging market. Additionally, the HDPE bottles market report includes supply side and demand side drivers, restraints, product level trends, and company level trends regarding the global HDPE bottles market. The report comprises the study of opportunities for HDPE bottles manufacturers and suppliers and also includes a detailed value chain analysis along with a profitability margin analysis. In the value chain analysis, key raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and end-users are enlisted by analyzing the global HDPE bottles market.
To provide a comprehensive view of the HDPE bottles market to the readers, we have encompassed a detailed competition analysis and profiling of key companies along with their SWOT analysis, product overview, company overview, and development strategies regarding HDPE bottles. The competition dashboard provides a detailed comparison of manufacturers of HDPE bottles on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, target regions, and key differentiators. The study encompasses HDPE bottles market attractiveness analysis by product type, barrier type, neck type, HDPE bottle capacity, visibility, end-use, and region.
To compare the CAGR and incremental opportunity, a wheel of fortune is given in the HDPE bottles report. An in-depth analysis of bargaining power of suppliers, buyers, threat of substitutes & new entrants, and intensity of competition is presented in the Porter's five analysis of the global HDPE bottles market. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional HDPE bottles market. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional HDPE bottles market for 2018–2028.
The report includes sales of HDPE bottles in terms of volume and value for all seven prominent market regions in the world. To decide the value share of HDPE bottles, we analyzed the pricing of HDPE bottles in terms of bottle capacity for all countries. On the basis of capacity, HDPE bottles are segmented into less than 30 ml, 30 ml to 100 ml, 100 ml to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1 liter, and above 1 liter.
HDPE bottles market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The HDPE bottles market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current market scenario. Pricing is considered by the calculation of revenue obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users of HDPE bottles have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents has been taken into view. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the HDPE bottles market for various end uses in different regions across the globe. A top-down approach has been used to estimate the HDPE bottles market by country. HDPE bottles market numbers for all the regions by product type, neck type, capacity, visibility, barrier type, and end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level HDPE bottles market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The HDPE bottles market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.
A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of HDPE bottles market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and the company’s annual reports and publications.
Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the HDPE bottles market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players in the global HDPE bottles market are Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global Group Inc., Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions, O Berk Company LLC, Amcor Limited, CL Smith, RPC Group Plc, Graham Packaging, Nampak Ltd, and ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG.
Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Neck Type
Screw Closures
Snap Closures
Push-Pull Closures
Disc Top closures
Spray Closures
Dispensers
Dropper
Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Bottle Capacity
Less than 30 ml
30 ml – 100 ml
101 ml – 500 ml
500 ml – 1L
Above 1L
Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Visibility
Translucent
Opaque
Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Product Type
Narrow Mouth Bottles
Wide Mouth Bottles
Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by End Use
Food & Beverage
Dairy Products
Juices
Others
Chemicals
Agro Chemicals
Industrial Chemicals
Lubricants & Petrochemicals
Specialty Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Homecare & Toiletries
Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Barrier Type
Low-barrier Bottles
High-barrier Bottles
Fluorinated Bottles
Polyamide (PA) Layers
Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Layers
Analysis of HDPE bottles market, by Region
North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
Germany
Italy
France
UK
Spain
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC Countries
South Africa
North Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
ASEAN
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of APEJ
Japan
