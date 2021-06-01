HD MAP MARKET TECHNOLOGY DEMAND AND TOP COMPANIES ARE HERE, TOMTOM, GOOGLE, ALIBABA (AUTONAVI), NAVINFO, MAPMYINDIA

Global HD Map Market 2020 report outlines the evolution of HD Map industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2025. This report also presents the revenue opportunities in the HD Map market through to 2024, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and sector and size band. The market segmented by manufacturers, regions, type and application

Get Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/837890

The global HD Map market is valued at 200 million in 2018 and is expected to reach 6420 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 78.3% between 2020 and 2024.

HD Map technology is not mature now, the market outlook is full of uncertainty. But with the unstoppable development of ADAS and autonomous cars, and HD Map is essential to achieve autonomous cars, so we expect, HD Map future will be very bright.

USA has the largest global manufacturers in HD Map market, while the Europe is the second value market for HD Map in 2017.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Here

• TomTom

• Google

• Alibaba (AutoNavi)

• Navinfo

• Mapmyindia

• Sandborn

• …

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this [email protected]https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/837890

HD Map (High Definition Map) is one of the essential members of the safe driving core chain. High Definition means that the absolute coordinates are more accurate. Absolute coordinate accuracy refers to the accuracy of a target on a map and a real thing in the real world. The absolute accuracy of a HD Map is generally fine at the sub-meter level, and the relative accuracy of the landscape (eg, the relative position accuracy of the lane and lane, lane and lane) is often higher.

On the other hand, HD Map contain more informative and detailed information on road traffic information. HD Map not only have high-precision coordinates, but also accurate road shape, and each lane slope, curvature, heading, elevation, roll data are also included.

Market Segment By Type –

• Network

• Application

Market Segment By Application –

• ADAS

• Autonomous Vehicles

• Others

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/837890

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.