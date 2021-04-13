HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market 2020 Global Industry Overview, Share, Demand, Development Scenario, Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2026

The maps that are mainly built for self-driving purposes are usually called high definition maps or HD maps. These maps specifically have very high precision at centimeter-level. HD map used for vehicle because these maps are simple, primarily meant for humans, who can understand simple instructions as they navigate. Rising trend of autonomous driving are anticipated to drive the HD map for autonomous vehicles market. However, limited standardization in HD maps are hindering the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Navmii, NVIDIA, Deepmap, Inc., TOMTOM, Here Technologies, Civil Maps, Navinfo, THE SANBORN MAP COMPANY, MAPMYINDIA, MOMENTA.

Target Audience:

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Usage Bodies.

The HD map for autonomous vehicles market is primarily segmented based on different components, level of automation, usage and regions.

Based on components, the market is divided into:

Solution

Services

Based on level of automation, the market is divided into:

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

Others

Based on usage, the market is divided into:

Passenger mobility

Commercial mobility

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes.

