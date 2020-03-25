HCFCs Market – Key Development by 2025

Global “HCFCs ” Market Research Study

The report bifurcates the global “HCFCs ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

The following manufacturers are covered:

DAIKIN

Navin Fluorine International (NFIL)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL)

Chemours

Arkema

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

3F

Yingpeng Chemicals

Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical

Bluestar Green Technology

Shandong Yuean Chemical

Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant

China Fluoro Technology

Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech

Zhejiang Weihua Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HCFC-22

HCFC-141b

HCFC-142b

HCFC-123

HCFC-124

Segment by Application

Air-Condition

Refrigerator

VDF

Blowing Agent

Fluororubber

Other

