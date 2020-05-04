Hand Sanitizer Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026 | Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, Unilever



Hand Sanitizer Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Hand Sanitizer market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Hand Sanitizer Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Hand Sanitizer industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Hand Sanitizer growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Hand Sanitizer industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Hand Sanitizer industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Hand Sanitizer Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, Unilever, Amway, 3M, Lion Corporation, Medline, Vi-Jon, Henkel, Chattem, GOJO Industries, Kao, Bluemoon, Weilai, Kami, Magic, Shanghai Jahwa Corporation with an authoritative status in the Hand Sanitizer Market.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as P&G and Amway have relative higher level of product’s quality. In UK, Unilever leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong, Shanghai and Jiangsu province.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This report covers leading companies associated in Hand Sanitizer market:

Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, Unilever, Amway, 3M, Lion Corporation, Medline, Vi-Jon, Henkel, Chattem, GOJO Industries, Kao, Bluemoon, Weilai, Kami, Magic, Shanghai Jahwa Corporation

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Waterless Type

Ordinary Type

Other Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Medical Use

Daily Use

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Hand Sanitizer markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Hand Sanitizer market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Hand Sanitizer market.

Table of Contents

1 Hand Sanitizer Market Overview

1.1 Hand Sanitizer Product Overview

1.2 Hand Sanitizer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Waterless Type

1.2.2 Ordinary Type

1.2.3 Other Type

1.3 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Hand Sanitizer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Hand Sanitizer Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hand Sanitizer Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Hand Sanitizer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Hand Sanitizer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hand Sanitizer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hand Sanitizer Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Reckitt Benckiser

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Hand Sanitizer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 P&G

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Hand Sanitizer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 P&G Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Unilever

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Hand Sanitizer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Unilever Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Amway

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Hand Sanitizer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Amway Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 3M

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Hand Sanitizer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 3M Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Lion Corporation

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Hand Sanitizer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Lion Corporation Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Medline

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Hand Sanitizer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Medline Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Vi-Jon

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Hand Sanitizer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Vi-Jon Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Henkel

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Hand Sanitizer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Henkel Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Chattem

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Hand Sanitizer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Chattem Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 GOJO Industries

3.12 Kao

3.13 Bluemoon

3.14 Weilai

3.15 Kami

3.16 Magic

3.17 Shanghai Jahwa Corporation

4 Hand Sanitizer Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Hand Sanitizer Application/End Users

5.1 Hand Sanitizer Segment by Application

5.1.1 Medical Use

5.1.2 Daily Use

5.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast

6.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Hand Sanitizer Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Hand Sanitizer Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Hand Sanitizer Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Hand Sanitizer Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Hand Sanitizer Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Waterless Type Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Ordinary Type Gowth Forecast

6.4 Hand Sanitizer Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Forecast in Medical Use

6.4.3 Global Hand Sanitizer Forecast in Daily Use

7 Hand Sanitizer Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Hand Sanitizer Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Hand Sanitizer Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

