Hand Dryer Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2028

Market: Competitive Landscape

The global hand dryer market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. The report includes detailed analysis of the global hand dryer market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter’s five force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, trends and regulations. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global hand dryer market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global hand dryer market, which include Dyson Ltd., World Dryer, Excel Dryer Inc., American Dryer, and LLC. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bradley Corporation, Electrostar GmbH, SPL Ltd., Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co.,Ltd., and Palmer Fixture.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global hand dryer market.

The global hand dryer market has been segmented as below:

Global Hand Dryer Market, by Product Type

Warm Air Dryers (WAD)

Jet Air Dryers (JAD)

Global Hand Dryer Market, by End-user

Hotels

Food Processing and Food Service

Office Buildings

Healthcare

Others

Global Hand Dryer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



