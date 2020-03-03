Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market Outlook to 2026 – Abbott Laboratories, Amway, AJ Biologics Sdn Bhd., Agropur Inc., Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Kotra Pharma (M) Sdn Bhd and NoorVitamins

Global Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market is valued USD 45.85 Billion in 2019 and is projected is to exhibit 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 77.57 Billion by 2026. The market is driven by the growing Muslim population.

Halal pharmaceuticals include the vaccines and nutraceuticals including ingredients which are compliant with the shariah (Islamic religious) law. Halal product is manufactured by adhering to the good manufacturing practices standards with approved halal raw materials. Halal nutraceuticals are obtained from halal food sources that offer high nutritional value and health benefits.

Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market Dynamics

Several factors that drive the growth of global halal nutraceuticals & vaccines market are such as the wide-scale adoption of halal products, and the growing Muslim population is also the major factors that boost the demand for halal nutraceuticals & vaccines market. Furthermore, rising demand for a halal product, and increased government initiative to promote better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research others.

At the same time, the lack of universal acceptance to halal products limits an overall growth in the global demand for halal nutraceuticals & vaccines, limited sources for obtaining halal compliant ingredients are also supposed to a major growth deterrent. High production costs for halal compliance and the increasing presence of halal ingredients substitutes are also predicted to curb the production of halal nutraceuticals & vaccines by leaders in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market Insight

Based on the region, Asia Pacific held the highest market share, in 2017 and expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Japan speaks to the biggest market as far as esteem share for halal nutraceuticals and vaccines across the world and is relied upon to stay overwhelming as far as esteem share over the gauge time frame. The growing interest in the utilization of halal confirmed dietary supplements, for instance, calcium, protein powder and others are encouraging the development of the market over the locale.

Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market Segmentation

The global Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market are segmented into type, application, distribution channels, and region. On the basis of the type the market is divided into halal dietary nutraceuticals, halal vaccines. Based on application the market is segmented into sports nutrition, general well being, bone health, heart health, disease prevention, weight loss. Based on distribution channels the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online sales, super markets. And based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market Competitive Landscape

The key players in Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market are listed as Abbott Laboratories, Amway, AJ Biologics Sdn Bhd., Agropur Inc., Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Kotra Pharma (M) Sdn Bhd, NoorVitamins, and other.

