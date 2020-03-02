Hair Transplant Services Market Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2025

The hair transplant services market is predicted to grow at a significant growth rate due to rising hair related problems. It has been observed that there has not been any specific age for hair related problems, as it can occur to any gender at any age. This has created a huge market opportunity due to the large population pool having hair related problems and created the high demand deriving the hair transplant services market. Rising consciousness among a large number of the population regarding physical appearance is the main factor to boost the hair transplant services market. Moreover, rising disposable income may also responsible for the rise in the demand and may benefit the market to gain sufficient growth in the forecast years.

Hair Transplant Services Market is valued at USD 5,008.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 7,989.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

The demand for hair transplant has grown tremendously due to a large number of the population facing hair loss, or hair related problems which have grown in the past few years, globally. It has been estimated that approx., 40-45% of women and 60-65% of men have hair related problems mainly hair loss because of multiple reasons such as genetics, stress, aging, or illness.

Growing medical tourism for hair transplant services and treatment especially in some European counties like Turkey and India is one of the major key factors driving the growth of the hair transplant services market. Turkey has more than 300 specialty clinics specialized in hair transplantation, growing the inbound population in Turkey and India from other European countries and regions increasing the revenue generation for the hair transplant services market. Progressive technology, skilled healthcare professionals specialized for hair transplant and relatively economic hair transplant treatment are the main deriving factors responsible for increasing hair transplant market growth.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the hair transplant market are Aderans Company Limited, Bernstein Medical, Medicamat, Limmer Hair Transplant Center, PhotoMedex, Inc., Bosley, Cole Instruments, Ethics instruments, Medicamat, Restoration Robotics and others.

Get Discount:https://brandessenceresearch.com/DiscountOffers/RequestOffer/481

Rising Influences of Film and Fashion Industry Coupled with Efforts from Manufacturer Boosting the Market Growth

Manufacturers are making efforts to hold its strong market position in the hair transplant services market. Major Key players are more focusing on the strategic approaches such as novel product launches, geographic expansion and of their capacity; collaboration and partnerships are expected to propel the market with high growth and demand. For example, HairMax Inc. laser device has received ANVISA approval, which has been very advantageous for the company’s growth and expansion of its product portfolio. Rising in the product approvals increases commercial availability and thus strengthen the market growth. Additionally, some of the other factors influencing and deriving the market growth are media influence, growth of film and fashion industry, peer pressure for beauty and appearance, etc. Some health factors also play an instrumental role in deriving market growth. These are accidents, genetic issues, diseases like cancer or chemotherapy which cause loss of hair coupled with the growing number of hair transplant clinics and services are propelling the market growth.

North America and Europe are expected to be the most Prominent Market for the Hair Transplant Services

Geographically, Hair transplant services Market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America, followed by Europe market are expected to dominate the global hair transplant services market owing to technological advancement which delivers better hair transplant services are likely to grow hair transplant services market. Furthermore, the introduction of a surgical hair transplant system such as ARTAS based on robotic technology has vastly shaped this market. Also, rising fashion industry influences and advertisement has greatly benefited hair transplant services market growth. Additionally, rising usage of hair transplant systems such as neograft which is performed in both men and women with the help of follicular unit extraction method is likely to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:-

By Treatment Type:

Laser Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Follicular Unit Transplant

Follicular Unit Extraction

Others

By Gender:

Female

Male

By End-User:

Hospitals

Hair Transplant Clinics

Outpatient Centers

Others

Get Full Report at:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/hair-transplant-services-market