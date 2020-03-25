Hair Transplant Market Report 2025 Focuses on Top Companies, Research Methodology, Drivers and Opportunities | Cole Instruments, CAPILLUS, LaserCap

According to new comprehensive report titled ‘Hair Transplant Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Procedure, Site of Transplant and Therapy, the global hair transplant market was valued at US$ 5,272.1Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 28,627.6 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hair transplant market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001111/



The global hair transplant market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. The advancements in hair transplant procedures such as follicular unit extraction (FUE) and follicular unit strip surgery (FUSS) in the recent years are expected to bolster the market growth.

Hair transplants in men are associated with male-pattern hair loss. However, in the demand for hair transplant procedures in women has increased over the past few years. Hair loss in women expresses in different patterns, generally is more diffuse as compared to men hair loss pattern and it can occur at any age. The increasing number of women with diffuse hair loss and hair thinning also is expected to propel the growth of the global hair transplant market.

The market for hair transplant is well established in the region of North America, owing to the awareness regarding medical practices and technological developments in the hair transplant. Various market players have been focusing towards shifting their customer base in North America. However, in Middle East & Africa, Turkey is one of the most popular destinations with affordable price ranges and skillful doctors for hair transplantation.

The key players operating in the field of hair transplant market worldwide include Cole Instruments Inc., CAPILLUS, LaserCap Company, Apira Science, Harris FUE Instruments, HairMax Inc., THERADOME, FueInstrument, Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co., Ltd, and Restoration Robotics, Inc. among others.

The report segments the global hair transplant market as follows:

Global Hair Transplant Market – By Procedure

Surgical Procedure

Follicular Unit Strip Surgery (FUSS)

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Others

Non-Surgical Procedure

Global Hair Transplant Market – By Application

Scalp

Facial

Eyebrow

Bread

Eyelash

Chest

Others

Global Hair Transplant Market – By Therapy

Platelet Rich Plasma

Laser Cap

Revage 670 Laser

Global Hair Transplant Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Turkey

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001111/



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/