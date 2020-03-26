Hair Transplant Market Estimated to Account for US$ 28,627.6 Mn by the end of 2025 – Cole, CAPILLUS, LaserCap, Apira Science, Harris FUE, HairMax, THERADOME, FueInstrument, Shaanxi Xingmao, Restoration Robotics

Sameer Joshi

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Hair Transplant Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

In our study, we have segmented the hair transplant market by procedure, site of implant, and therapy. On the basis of procedure, the global hair transplant market is segmented as surgical and non-surgical. The surgical procedure segment is further categorized as, follicular unit strip surgery (FUS), follicular unit extraction (FUE) and other on the surgical procedures. Based site of implant, the market is segmented as, scalp, facial, chest, and others. The facial segment is further classified as, eyebrow, beard and eyelash. Based on therapy, the global hair transplant market is segmented as, platelet rich plasma (PRP), laser cap and revage 670 laser.

The Hair Transplant market is estimated to account for US$ 28,627.6 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 5272.1 Mn in 2017.

The Growth of the hair transplant market can be attributed to the rise in the number of hair restoration procedures among men. According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, the percentage of men undergoing hair transplant surgery increased from 84.7% in 2014 to 85.7% in 2016. In addition, there has been a rise in the number of hair restoration procedures globally. Furthermore, improvement in hair transplant technologies is expected to offer wide growth opportunities for the players operating in the hair transplant market during the forecast period.

Strategic approaches by major players such as geographical expansions, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations in the market also are expected to accelerate the market growth. For instance, in March 2018, HairMax Inc. received ANVISA approval for its laser devices, which has been beneficial for the company in expanding its product offering. Such approvals increase the commercial availability of the product and thus bolster the market growth.

