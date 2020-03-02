Hair Mask Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2020 – 2026 | Wella Professionals, Pantene, Leonor Greyl

“

Hair Mask Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Hair Mask market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Hair Mask Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Hair Mask market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The thorough quantitative and qualitative evaluation of the Hair Mask market is the groundwork of this study. It assesses the latest improvements while predicting the expansion of the key leading market players Wella Professionals, Pantene, Leonor Greyl, Briogeo, Aveda, Living Proof, Moroccanoil, Amika, Arvazallia, Biocare, L'Oreal, Schwarzkopf, Richfeel Brahmi, Dove

This study researches the market size of Hair Mask, presents the global Hair Mask sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

This report focuses on the key data information of Hair Mask in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Hair Mask for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2013 to 2020.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Hair masks are nourishing hair treatments for your hair. They often contain oils, butters and other hydrating ingredients to supercharge your hair conditioning efforts. Plus, they spend more time sinking into and nourishing your hair than your average shampoo or conditioner, meaning that you can get even more dramatic benefits even in a single use.

The market is categorized into Thermal Steam Hair Mask and Steam-Free Hair Mask. Thermal steam hair mask held the largest percentage share with revenue of 143 million USD in 2019, and about 89% market share, as the thermal steam hair mask is widely used in salons and spas. Steam-free hair mask will see rapid growth with the more and more popular use at home.

North America accounted for the biggest consumption area, with about 35.8% market share in 2019. Europe followed as the second, with 29.7% market share and 6255 K Units sold in 2019. These products have gained popularity and visibility among female customers. The advertisements aired on social media platform, televisions and other platforms have a huge impact on end-users. Moreover, increasing penetration of national and international salons in tier II and tier III cities in Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America region is predicted impede the demand for the hair masks.

Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer base of hair mask product with more than 67% of market share in 2019. Large companies such as Unilever and P&G are likely to set facilities in this area, for the low cost of labor and raw materials, also with great potential consumption market.

Key players in the market are Coty, P&G, Estée Lauder, Unilever, L’Oréal, Henkel, Revlon,

KAO, Shiseido and Lovefun. Most of the companies are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition, collaborations, and new product development to increase their market share.

In 2020, the global Hair Mask market size was 160 million US$ and is forecast to 250 million US in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hair Mask.

Wella Professionals, Pantene, Leonor Greyl, Briogeo, Aveda, Living Proof, Moroccanoil, Amika, Arvazallia, Biocare, L’Oreal, Schwarzkopf, Richfeel Brahmi, Dove

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Steam-Free Hair Mask

Thermal Steam Hair Mask

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Home Use

Salon Use

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Hair Mask markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Hair Mask market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Hair Mask market.

