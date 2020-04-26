Hair Gel Market Overview by Type, Technological Advancements & Forecast to 2026

Hair Gel market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This market report also performs the systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing. This market document consists of all the detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. This Hair Gel business research report employs various basic steps of market analysis that include survey, focus groups, personal interviews, observations, and field trials. Thus global Hair Gel market research report will surely help clients achieve their business goal.

Global Hair Gel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.49 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of natural hair gel and rising need for hair styling among younger population.

Global Hair Gel Market By Product (Water, Cream), Gender (Male, Female), Application (Curly Hair, Straight Hair), Distribution Channel (Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Online Retail, Department Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Hair Gel Market

The hair gel market is anticipated to grow due to the rising awareness regarding personal grooming. The people in urban areas are more concerned towards the latest fashion styles, trends and various brands. Hair gel helps in protecting the hair from pollution & other impurities. The need for cleansing and conditioning of hair arises as everyday travelling of people makes one’s hair unmanageable and dirty. To cater this need, the hair gels are very important and various companies are coming up with more innovations and varieties.

Top Key Players:

L’Oreal International, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Bio Ionic, Avon Products, Inc., Alberto Balsam, Beauty Elite Group, mandom corp., COTY INC., K�rastase, Maestro’s Classic, Tasha Industries and DevCare Solutions, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Revlon, The Est�e Lauder Companies Inc., SkinFood, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Clarins, Alticor Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Yves Rocher, Maybelline New York and Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Market Drivers:

o Rising preference of foreign brands among the working women and men is expected to drive the market growth

o Increasing number of fashion concerned people across the world is also expected to stimulate the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Lack of awareness regarding different latest and creative styles is expected to restrain the market growth

o Growing awareness related to the possible side-effects of using chemicals is also expected to hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In January 2018, L’Or�al Paris launched a new hair care brand line Elvive which helps in reviving all kinds of hair damage. This strategy has helped in expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

o In December 2017, Kao USA Inc. signed an agreement for acquiring Oribe Hair Care, LLC to its impressive stable & luxury brand range. This strategy would help in the expansion of company and also would enhance its customer base.

Market Segmentations:

Global Hair Gel Market is segmented on the basis of

o Product

o Gender

o Application

o Distribution Channel

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

o Water

o Cream

By Gender

o Male

o Female

By Application

o Curly Hair

o Straight Hair

By Distribution Channel

o Warehouse Clubs

o Convenience Stores

o Specialist Retailers

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Variety Stores

o Online Retail

o Department Stores

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Hair Gel Market

Global hair gel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hair gel market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

