Hair Color Market Outlook and Forecasted Analysis Through 2026 | Henkel, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Hair Color market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Hair Color Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Hair Color industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Hair Color growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Hair Color industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Hair Color industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Hair Color Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Henkel, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal, Coty, Avon Products, Combe, Conair, Estée Lauder Companies, Godrej Consumer Products, Revlon, Shiseido Company, World Hair Cosmetics (Asia), Hoyu, Cadiveu Professional USA (no Hair color products), Chatters (no Hair color products), Toni & Guy Hairdressing (no Hair color products), Johnson & Johnson (no Hair color products) with an authoritative status in the Hair Color Market.

Global Hair Color Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Hair dyeing or hair coloring is the practice of changing the natural hair color. Hair coloring is basically of 3 types: Permanent, Semi-permanent and Temporary. Often, the prime reason for hair coloring is cosmetic and enhancement of natural beauty. Hair coloring is extremely popular and various shades of hair dye are offered by almost every leading cosmetic brand. About 75% of women in the US dye their hair.

Consumers use hair color and dye not only to cover gray hair but also to make a style statement. Consumers’ desire to look fashionable is thus driving the hair color market. L’Oréal, the leader in the hair color market, markets its products as “”Beauty for all.”” The company has endorsed many celebrities and beauty experts (so-called brand ambassadors) for product promotion and advertising across different regions. The hair color market has also seen similar revenue from the middle-class population.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.

This report covers leading companies associated in Hair Color market:

Henkel, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal, Coty, Avon Products, Combe, Conair, Estée Lauder Companies, Godrej Consumer Products, Revlon, Shiseido Company, World Hair Cosmetics (Asia), Hoyu, Cadiveu Professional USA (no Hair color products), Chatters (no Hair color products), Toni & Guy Hairdressing (no Hair color products), Johnson & Johnson (no Hair color products)

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Temporary Hair Dye

Semi-permanent Hair Dye

Permanent Hair Dye

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Home Use

Commercial Use

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Hair Color markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Hair Color market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Hair Color market.

