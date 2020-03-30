Hair Care Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hair Care Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, the global hair care market reached a value of US$ 88 Billion in 2018. Hair care forms one of the most important parts of the day-to-day beauty regime. There are several products that are being manufactured in order to maintain healthy hair. These products are made up of natural or synthetic ingredients including agents, emulsifiers, preservatives and surfactants. Hair care products are extensively used by individuals as well as professionals in salons for the purpose of preventing damage and enhancing texture and quality of hair. Looking forward by IMARC group, the report further anticipates the market to reach a value of US$ 107.4 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of more than 3.4% over the forecast period 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioner

Hair Styling Products

Currently, shampoo accounts for the majority of the market share, followed by hair colour, conditioner and hair styling.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Kao Corporation

L’oreal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Global Hair Care Market Drivers/Constraints:

There has also been a rise in the aging population across various developed nations such as the United Kingdom and the United States, which has created a huge opportunity for the sales of hair products.

In order to formulate more effective and safer products, manufacturers are engaging in increasing number of activities related to research and development which, in turn, is contributing towards the market growth.

However, growing concerns regarding the hair disorders which are caused by hair styling products, gels, dyes and serums act as a key factor which is impeding the growth of the market.

Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, North America enjoys a leading position in the global hair care market. This is due to the increasing male grooming and a high demand for hair treatment or scalp treatment products in the region. Other major markets include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. There is an intense competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to survive. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our research report 2020-2025. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.



