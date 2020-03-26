GYNECOLOGY DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATED TO ACCOUNT FOR US$ 28,417.9 MN BY THE END OF 2025 – COOPERSURGICAL, HOLOGIC, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC, ETHICON, MEDTRONIC, KARL STORZ, STRYKER, OLYMPUS, RICHARD WOLF, GENERAL ELECTRIC

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Gynecology Devices Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

In our study, we have segmented the gynecology devices market by type. Based on type, global gynecology devices market is segmented as surgical devices, instrument and diagnostic imaging system. Surgical devices is further segmented into gynecological endoscopy devices, endometrial ablation devices female sterilization and contraceptives and fluid management systems. Gynecological endoscopy devices is further segmented into colposcopes, hysteroscopes, resectoscopes and others. Endometrial ablation devices is further segmented into radiofrequency endometrial ablation devices, hydrothermal endometrial ablation devices and others. Female sterilization and contraceptives is further segmented into intrauterine devices and others. Instrument is further segmented into vaginal speculum, tenaculum, curettes and others.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003815

The Gynecology devices market is estimated to account for US$ 28,417.9 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 8,618.5 Mn in 2017. The growth of the gynecology devices market can be attributed to the rise in the number of gynecology procedure in hospitals to treat gynecology disorders among women and use of technological advanced devices and instruments. Other factors driving the growth of the market are new product launch, partnerships, collaboration, acquisitions by key players in the market. Additionally, new product launch by key players in the US market also drives the market growth. For instance, in April, 2018, CooperSurgical had acquired the assets of The LifeGlobal Group and its affiliates. The LifeGlobal Group is a leading global provider of in-vitro fertilization devices. However, rising competition among key players in the market acts as a barrier for the entrance of new players in the market, thereby restraining its growth.

North America is anticipated to hold significant share in the global gynecology devices market, owing to factors such as advancement in healthcare technologies, changing lifestyle of women and rising prevalence of reproductive health disorders. The demand for gynecology devices is anticipated to increase at a considerable rate in Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of endometriosis, reproductive disorders, rising and child bearing age among women and growing awareness about breast cancer and cervical cancer among women.

The Market for Gynecology devices consists of well-recognized organizations as well as emerging companies namely; CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, General Electric Company and others.

Get Complete Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003815

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.