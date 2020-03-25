Gunshot Detection System Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

The global market for gunshot detection system was US $ 790 million and is expected to reach US $ 3,380 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.0% over the 2018 period. -2025.

This report examines the size of the global fire detection system market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for gunshot detection systems by company, region, type and industry of end use.

Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2172937

A gun locator or gun detection system is a system that detects and transmits the location of gunshots or other gunfire using acoustic, optical or potentially sound sensors. other types, as well as a combination of these sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, security, military and businesses to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of fire and / or the type of weapon used.

The market for gunshot detection systems was dominated by the home country segment in 2016 and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period.Homeland security gun detection systems were used for the first time in the United States. These systems are mainly used by the police. They are installed more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations in the coverage area. These include walls, poles, lampposts and buildings, among others. In addition, the increase in mass shootings in educational institutions is a major concern.

The main players in the gunshot detection market are SST, Inc., Raytheon BBN Technologies, QinetiQ North America, Shooter Detection System and ACOEM Group.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Rafael

SST

Safran Electronics & Defense

Rheinmetall AG

ELTA Systems Ltd

Acoem Group

Databuoy Corporation

CILAS

Qinetiq North America

Microflown Avisa BV

Shooter Detection Systems LLC

Safety Dynamics Inc

Information System Technologies

V5 Systems Inc

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2172937

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into a portable system mounted on a fixed system vehicle

Market segment by application, divided into

Homeland

Defense

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the gun detection system market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-gunshot-detection-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of the gunshot detection system are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Stakeholders key

manufacturers

systems

gunfire detection distributors / traders / wholesalers gunfire detection systems manufacturers sub-components of the detection system of gunfire

Industry Association for Manufacturers

downstream

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the fire detection system market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Market size, condition and forecast of the global gunshot detection system 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of the Shot Detection System

1.1 Market overview of gunshot detection systems

1.1.1 Scope of the shot detection system product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Market size and analysis of the global fire detection system by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Market for fire detection systems by type

1.3.1 Fixed system

1.3.2 Vehicle-mounted system

1.3.3 Portable system

1.4 Market for fire detection systems by end users / application

1.4.1 Homeland

1.4.2 Defense

Chapter Two: Competitive Analysis of the Global Player Detection System

2.1 Market size of the gunshot detection system (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Raytheon Company

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Revenues from the gun detection system (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Thales Group

3.2.1 Company profile

Continued….

About us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

Contact us:

Hector Costello

Senior Director – Customer

Relations 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone # : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155