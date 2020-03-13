Guarana Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2028

Global Guarana Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Guarana industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Guarana as well as some small players.

growing demand for natural ingredient based cosmetic products, and high growth rate in the energy drinks market are expected to fuel revenue growth of the global Guarana market. Also, the increase in disposable income and consumer preferences for healthful, nutrition-rich and convenient drinks are expected to fuel the demand for Guarana. In Brazil, expansion of the organised retail has led to the widespread supply of Guarana, through an extensive distribution network. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of Guarana market in the near future.

The growth of the Guarana market is also expected to increase significantly due to rising demand for natural and herbal cosmetic products such as Guarana in sensitizers, conditioners, shampoo etc. among global consumers. Various government agencies and institutions are promoting dietary supplements in order to control and prevent diseases such as obesity, blood pressure and high cholesterol is expected to drive demand for Guarana.

One of the major restraints is that price of Guarana is high, as most of the Guarana is produced in Brazil due to which producers have full control over its prices. Hence, high prices of Guarana is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the Guarana market over the forecast period.

Liquid product form in the global Guarana market is estimated to account for 60.4% value share by the end of 2016

Guarana being the best alternative to caffeine is expected to create massive demand over the forecast period due to its health benefits over caffeine and is expected to escalate the demand for the energy drinks application in the Guarana market. Liquid product form in the global Guarana market is estimated to account for 60.4% value share by the end of 2016. This segment is estimated to account for 60.9% value share in 2026. The confectionery products application segment is estimated to account for 12.8% value share by the end of 2016 and is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market due to growing awareness about health benefits of Guarana

Based on region, North America is expected to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market owing to increase in per capita consumption coupled with growing awareness relating to the benefits of Guarana. Growing health and wellness trends coupled with the increase in consumption of energy drinks is expected to support revenue growth of the North America regional market over the forecast period. The Latin America Guarana market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing production of Guarana in Brazil.

Key players contributing to the global Guarana market revenue share

Key players operating in the global Guarana market include Herboflora, Iris Trade Inc., Duas Rodas Industrial, The Green Labs LLC, Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltd, AR De Sousa Ribeiro, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Vitaspice, Ambev, and Prover Brasil.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Guarana product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Guarana , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Guarana in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Guarana competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Guarana breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Guarana market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Guarana sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.