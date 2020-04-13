GSM Antenna Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth



Complete study of the global GSM Antenna market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global GSM Antenna industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on GSM Antenna production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global GSM Antenna market include _KATHREIN-Werke, Comba Telecom, Laird, Communication Components, Bird Technologies, Ericsson, Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), Cobham Wireless, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, CommScope

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global GSM Antenna industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the GSM Antenna manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall GSM Antenna industry.

Global GSM Antenna Market Segment By Type:

2G, 2G/3G, 3G, LTE, 5G

Global GSM Antenna Market Segment By Application:

Smartphone, Dumbphones

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global GSM Antenna industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GSM Antenna market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GSM Antenna industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GSM Antenna market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GSM Antenna market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GSM Antenna market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 GSM Antenna Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GSM Antenna

1.2 GSM Antenna Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GSM Antenna Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 2G

1.2.3 2G/3G

1.2.4 3G

1.2.5 LTE

1.2.6 5G

1.3 GSM Antenna Segment by Application

1.3.1 GSM Antenna Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smartphone

1.3.3 Dumbphones

1.3 Global GSM Antenna Market by Region

1.3.1 Global GSM Antenna Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global GSM Antenna Market Size

1.4.1 Global GSM Antenna Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global GSM Antenna Production (2014-2025)

2 Global GSM Antenna Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GSM Antenna Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global GSM Antenna Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global GSM Antenna Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers GSM Antenna Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 GSM Antenna Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GSM Antenna Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GSM Antenna Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GSM Antenna Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global GSM Antenna Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global GSM Antenna Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America GSM Antenna Production

3.4.1 North America GSM Antenna Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe GSM Antenna Production

3.5.1 Europe GSM Antenna Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China GSM Antenna Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China GSM Antenna Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan GSM Antenna Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan GSM Antenna Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global GSM Antenna Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global GSM Antenna Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America GSM Antenna Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GSM Antenna Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China GSM Antenna Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan GSM Antenna Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GSM Antenna Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global GSM Antenna Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global GSM Antenna Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global GSM Antenna Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global GSM Antenna Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global GSM Antenna Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global GSM Antenna Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GSM Antenna Business

7.1 KATHREIN-Werke

7.1.1 KATHREIN-Werke GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GSM Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 KATHREIN-Werke GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Comba Telecom

7.2.1 Comba Telecom GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GSM Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Comba Telecom GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Laird

7.3.1 Laird GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GSM Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Laird GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Communication Components

7.4.1 Communication Components GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GSM Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Communication Components GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bird Technologies

7.5.1 Bird Technologies GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GSM Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bird Technologies GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ericsson

7.6.1 Ericsson GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GSM Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ericsson GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF)

7.7.1 Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GSM Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cobham Wireless

7.8.1 Cobham Wireless GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GSM Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cobham Wireless GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Huawei Technologies

7.9.1 Huawei Technologies GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GSM Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Huawei Technologies GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ZTE

7.10.1 ZTE GSM Antenna Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GSM Antenna Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ZTE GSM Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 CommScope

8 GSM Antenna Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GSM Antenna Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GSM Antenna

8.4 GSM Antenna Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 GSM Antenna Distributors List

9.3 GSM Antenna Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global GSM Antenna Market Forecast

11.1 Global GSM Antenna Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global GSM Antenna Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global GSM Antenna Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global GSM Antenna Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global GSM Antenna Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America GSM Antenna Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe GSM Antenna Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China GSM Antenna Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan GSM Antenna Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global GSM Antenna Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America GSM Antenna Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe GSM Antenna Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China GSM Antenna Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan GSM Antenna Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global GSM Antenna Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global GSM Antenna Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

