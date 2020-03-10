Growth overview of Privileged Identity Management Market in 2020-2025 including top key players IBM, Centrify, Lieberman, Provision

Privileged Identity Management Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2025

The report include a thorough study of the global Privileged Identity Management Market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Privileged Identity Management market. This report is a result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools.

These tools aid the researchers to gather authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the global Privileged Identity Management Market has also been pictured in the report, offering an opportunity to the Privileged Identity Management market players to measuring system their performance.Privileged identity management (PIM) is the monitoring and protection of superuser accounts in an organization’s IT environments.Oversight is necessary so that the greater access abilities of super control accounts are not misused or abused. Unmanaged super user accounts can lead to loss or theft of sensitive corporate information, or malware that can compromise the network.

The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the global Privileged Identity Management Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2020-2025. The forecast period is the time period when the key factors and parameters will help the market to flourish significantly. The estimated value of the market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the global Privileged Identity Management Market.

The key players covered in this study, IBM, Centrify, Lieberman, Provision, ARCON, BeyondTrust Software, CA Technologies, CyberArk Software, BalaBit, Dell, Hitachi ID Systems, MasterSAM, NetIQ, NRI SecureTechnologies, ObserveIT, Thycotic, Wallix, Xceedium

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Agent-based, Appliance-based

Market segment by Application, split into, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Telecom and IT, Retail, Others

Key Drivers

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the global Privileged Identity Management Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the global Privileged Identity Management Market. These factors can be projected to have their individual effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the time frame within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the global Privileged Identity Management Market.

North America is expected to have the largest market size and would dominate the privileged identity management market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the Internet and smart & connected devices has led to growing security needs. Also, rapid economic growth in the developing APAC countries, along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability is driving

Global Privileged Identity Management Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the global Privileged Identity Management Market. The trends and preferences dominating each region has a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the trends and preferences prevailing in a region to offer the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure conducted to arrive at the results includes panel of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research procedure includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

