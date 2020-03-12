Growing Demand of Animal Parasiticides Market 2020 – 2026 Focusing on Growth, Trends and Top Key Players Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, Bayer, Virbac

Animal parasiticide is a substance used in veterinary medicines that are used to kill parasites,especiallythose other than bacteria and fungi. The use of parasiticides has resulted in an improvement in the health of livestock across the globe. Growing awarenessregarding zoonotic diseases, increase in the number of animal welfare acts and increasing number of government initiatives drives the growth of the animal parasiticides market. The animal parasiticides market is growing tremendously due to the increasing trend of pet adoption amongst people in developed as well as developing economies.

Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, Bayer, Virbac, Ceva Sante Animale, Vetoquinol, Bimeda Animal Health, Chanelle, and Others.

Global Animal Parasiticides Market Detail Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Endoparasiticides

Ectoparasiticides

Endectocides

Segmentation by Application:

Dogs/Cats

Equine

Cattle

Swine

Poultry

Others

Table of Contents

Global Animal Parasiticides Market Research Report 2020 – 2026

Chapter 1 Animal Parasiticides Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Animal Parasiticides Market Forecast

