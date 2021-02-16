Growing awareness of the adverse effects attributed to conventional plastics to favor the biodegradable plastic market in Europe

“The Europe biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 980.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,286.9 Mn by 2027.”

The Europe biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of type as – PHA, PLA, starch blends, biodegradable polyesters and others. The starch blend Europe biodegradable plastic market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. The starch blend polymers bio-blends are the biodegradable polymeric materials which are composed of cellulosic-based biomaterials which can be degraded by microorganisms and enzymes. The blending of starch and polyolefin gives a single material with the biodegradation properties of starch with the thermal, mechanical and barrier properties of polyolefin.

The Europe biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of end user as: packaging and bags, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, textile and others. The packaging and bags segment accounts the largest share in the Europe biodegradable plastic market, while the other end-users segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The biodegradable plastics have found a profound place in the packaging and bags sector considering the growing demand for biodegradable plastic from the packaging sector due to its properties like being stronger and convenient to use as compared to the traditional plastics. Rigid packaging is implemented by manufacturers of cosmetic goods, as well as beverage bottles, among others. Materials including bio-PE, PLA, or bio-PET, are commonly used in rigid biodegradable plastic packaging.

Europe biodegradable plastic market in segmented on the basis of country as – Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia and reset of Europe. Germany has a major share in the Europe biodegradable plastic market, which is followed by Italy. The German economy promotes the use of certified bio-based and bio waste compostable plastic bags under the Biowaste Ordinance. The demand for bio-degradable plastic is rising so as to promote environment sustainability. Moreover, being an eco-friendly substitute of conventional plastic, they are increasingly being demanded by the end use industries.

The overall Europe biodegradable plastic market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe biodegradable plastic market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe biodegradable plastic market.

