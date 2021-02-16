Growing awareness of the adverse effects attributed to Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Market

“The Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 731.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,916.1 Mn by 2027.”

The Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of type as – PHA, PLA, starch blends, biodegradable polyesters and others. The starch blend Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. The starch blend polymer bio-blends are biodegradable polymeric materials which are composed of cellulosic-based biomaterials that can be degraded by enzymes and microorganisms. The combination of starch and polyolefin produces a single material carrying the biodegradation properties of starch with the thermal, mechanical and barrier properties of polyolefin.

The common starches that are used are rice starch, sago and tapioca starch, whereas the polyolefin used are polypropylene and polyethylene. The low permeability of starch films has made it an element of choice for the food packaging application. In the granular state, starch blends are used as a component in synthetic polymer blends and as a filling agent for polyolefin. The starches can be modified by means of grafting with vinyl monomers such as methyl acrylate.

The Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of end user as: packaging and bags, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, textile and others. The packaging and bags segment accounts the largest share in the Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market, while the other end-users segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The biodegradable plastics have found a profound place in the packaging and bags sector considering the growing demand for biodegradable plastic from the packaging sector due to its properties like being stronger and convenient to use as compared to the traditional plastics. Rigid packaging is implemented by manufacturers of cosmetic goods, as well as beverage bottles, among others. Materials including bio-PE, PLA, or bio-PET, are commonly used in rigid biodegradable plastic packaging.

Clean up efforts taken up by various Asian governments is one of the key drivers for the growth of Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market. The supportive government policies for biodegradable plastics worldwide have further propelled the use of these plastics. Bans on conventional plastics in several countries, technological and legislative support, and commercial environment are a few of the factors that further boost the market growth.

