Groundbreaking new music by Award Winning Saxophonist Justin Swadling

Digital Music Release _ THE DREAMER

Artist _ JUSTIN SWADLING

Release Date _ Friday 20th March 2020

(Pre-Release _ Friday 7th February 2020)

33Records are thrilled to announce the release of the latest creation by Justin Swadling.

“The Dreamer” will be available from all major online steaming platforms from Friday 20th March 2020.

“The Dreamer” continues Justin’s ambitious recording catalogue blending lush writing with the latest production techniques. Continuing his association with the Piatti String Quartet and introducing some of the jazz scene’s most renowned artists see’s Swadling produce a world class audio product.

The pop and soul influences on “The Dreamer” are evident and most likely a result of Swadling’s work as a session musician in the last five years with such artists as Candi Staton, The Temptations, Tony Hadley, ABC, Holly Johnson and Nick Heyward. The continued importance of well crafted and recorded string parts on “The Dreamer” is a welcomed extension of his 2015 work “A Place to Be” which used many groundbreaking percussive effects and extended techniques to create a unique string and saxophone soundscape.

Swadling flawlessly links bold writing with sensitive improvisation to create balanced compositions which naturally flow from one wonderfully singable melody to the next. The musical interplay between guest vocalist Emma Smith and Swadling on the tracks “Isabelle” and “Nightfall” is breathtaking and hears Swadling’s playing elevate to a new high.

Personnel

Alto Saxophone _ Justin Swadling

Electric Guitar _ Mike Outram

Piano/Synth Bass _ Mike Gorman

Drums _ Liam Waugh

Strings _ The Piatti Quartet

Guest Vocalist _ Emma Smith

Written and Produced by Justin Swadling

Contact Details

Paul Jolly | 33Jazz Records

e. [email protected]

www.justinswadling.com