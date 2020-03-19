Ground Power Units (GPU) Market : Growth, Business Opportunities, Recent Development Global Demand 2019 to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Ground Power Unit (GPU) is a fixed power supply or a vehicle capable of power to aircraft parked on the ground. A GPU can refer to a dedicated electric power supply, battery power supply or a combination of both. Power sources could be a dedicated generator or a central station located at the airport.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Ground Power Units (GPU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Ground Power Units (GPU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
JBT Corporation
Powervamp
Handiquip GSE
TLD GSE
Tug Technologies Corporation
Textron GSE
Tronair
Guangtai Airports Equipment
Hangfu Airdrome Equipment
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Mobile GPU
Fixed GPU
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Civil Airport
Business Airport
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Ground Power Units (GPU) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ground Power Units (GPU), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ground Power Units (GPU) in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Ground Power Units (GPU) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Ground Power Units (GPU) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Ground Power Units (GPU) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ground Power Units (GPU) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
