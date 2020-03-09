Grid-Scale Battery Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2027 by Fluence Energy, General Electric Company, GS Yuasa Lithium Power, LG Chem, NGK INSULATORS

Global Grid-Scale Battery Market – Scope of the Report

The grid-scale battery enables the storage of energy on a large scale within an electric power grid for later use. The robust investments in renewable energy and technological advancements in the grid-scale battery are contributing to the growth of the grid-scale battery. Moreover, expanded deployments and government subsidies in different countries are further fueling the market demand. The North American market is likely to proliferate during the forecast period owing to the high demand from residential and utility sectors.

Within the Grid-Scale Battery market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Grid-Scale Battery market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Key Market Players:

– Fluence Energy, LLC

– General Electric Company

– GS Yuasa Lithium Power Inc.

– LG Chem Ltd

– NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

– S&C Electric Company

– Saft Groupe SA

– Samsung SDI Co Ltd

– Tesla, Inc.

– Toshiba Corporation

The grid-scale battery market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of renewable energy and government subsidies for improving energy efficiency. However, hazardous environmental impacts are likely to impede the growth of the grid-scale battery market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the development of newer technologies and enhanced focus on rural electrification would open lucrative opportunities for the players involved in the grid-scale battery market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Grid-Scale Battery market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The global grid-scale battery market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as lead acid, lithium-ion, flow battery, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as renewable integration, ancillary services, peak shifting, backup power, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Grid-Scale Battery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Grid-Scale Battery in these regions.

