Greeting Cards Market (2020-2025) Demand Analysis Lead By- Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory, Schurman Retail Group

The global Greeting Cards market is valued at 8153.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 6919.7 million US$ by the end of 2026

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence Global Greeting Cards industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest technological advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

Greeting cards are pieces of paper or cardboard upon which photos, drawings, and a verse of cheer, greeting, celebration, condolence, etc. have been printed or engraved. Greeting cards are decorated with a variety of images and include messages to appeal to diverse audiences, sentiment, and occasion to be remembered. Greeting cards are low cost impulse purchase products that are being purchased on a daily basis. Around the world, greeting cards are used to celebrate everything from birthdays to Valentines Day. Greeting cards keep people personally connected.

The USA will lead the global market for Greeting Cards during the forecast period. This region accounts for the largest global market share and is followed by the UK. There is an ingrained culture of sending greeting cards in the UK, with estimates suggesting an average of approximately 24 cards sent per person each year, of which on average 17 are single greeting cards. Card purchasing is occasion-driven, focused around key events (e.g. birthdays, anniversaries and seasons such as Christmas). A persons age and stage of life are major drivers of their propensity to purchase greeting cards, with purchasing levels significantly higher in older consumers and those with families. The evidence suggests that card purchasing behavior is broadly stable across generations but with an increase in the number of cards purchased by 18 to 34 year olds. This, when combined with both a growing and ageing UK population, is an encouraging indication of the ongoing sustainability of the card market in the UK and is something we will continue to monitor. However, considering the changes in the exchange rate of the British pound and the US dollar, the UK market experienced a slight decline in 2017.

The Global Greeting Cards market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory, Schurman Retail Group, CSS Industries Inc., Avanti Press, Simon Elvin, Myron Manufacturing Corp., Moo, Herbert Walkers Ltd

Segmentation by Type: Seasonal Greeting Cards, Every Day Greeting Cards

Segmentation by Application: Business Cards, Personal Cards

The competitive landscape of the global Greeting Cards market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Greeting Cards market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Greeting Cards market and how they will progress in the coming years.

Global Greeting Cards Market Scenario-

Each segment of the global Greeting Cards market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Greeting Cards market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Greeting Cards market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth.

The information displayed in the worldwide Greeting Cards market offers maturing openings, which help clients to make key moves and flourish their business. The report features the effect of various elements that may bring about impeding or pushing the Greeting Cards advertise at worldwide just as nearby level. The worldwide Greeting Cards statistical surveying report offers the outline of key players overwhelming the Greeting Cards market including a few perspectives, for example, their money related synopsis, business technique, and latest advancements in these organizations.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1- Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

